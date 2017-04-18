Three arrested, face attempted first degree murder charges in Stephensville

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY) Deputies with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting around 1 a.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of East Stephensville Road, in Stephensville, La.

On arrival, deputies say they discovered a male victim who had sustained several gunshot wounds.

During an investigation, a St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy noticed a dark colored vehicle traveling towards Morgan City from the Stephensville area at a high rate of speed.

Morgan City Police were notified and shortly after spotted the vehicle as it entered Lake End Park.

They initiated a traffic stop and shortly after the vehicle stopped, two occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

A third occupant in the vehicle, Devonte Breaux, was detained by Officers and a search was immediately initiated for the two that fled.

At 3:30 a.m., the first of the two suspects that fled, Nathanial Washington, was apprehended by deputies when he was discovered hiding in a dumpster in the park.

The second suspect, Matthew Harrigan, turned himself in to authorities with the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office shortly before noon.

Investigators suspect that robbery was the initial motive.

All three were arrested and charged as follows:

Devonte Michael Breaux, 19, Morgan City-1 Count, Attempted First Degree Murder

Matthew Vincent Harrigan, 23, Morgan City-1 Count, Attempted First Degree Murder

Nathaniel Washington, 37, Morgan City-1 Count, Attempted First Degree Murder

Following their arrests, they were all booked into the Morgan City Jail.

Harrigan was subsequently transported to the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center where he was booked in on the above charge and the remaining two will be extradited at a later date.

No bond had been set.