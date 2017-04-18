Woman airlifted after shooting near Mamou Monday night, 1 in custody

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) – One man has been arrested after a woman was shot Monday night in rural Evangeline Parish, authorities say.

Deputies responded to the 1800 block of Buzz Lane, near Mamou, around 8 p.m. after a woman called 911 saying her aunt had been shot by a man.

Major Jeremy Mitchell said the woman was transported to a Lafayette hospital via Acadian Ambulance Air Med.

The woman’s condition stabilized at the hospital and was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies arrested Floyd Porche, Jr., of Mamou, in connection with the shooting and recovered a firearm from the scene.

The shooting remains under investigation.