400 pound alligator shuts down traffic on north Louisiana highway

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – When early-morning drivers in one Louisiana community confronted a four-legged road hazard, it ended tragically for the nearly 11-foot alligator.

The Caddo Parish sheriff’s office says a passer-by notified them around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday that the animal was in the middle of the road and its tail had been run over by an 18-wheeler. Trappers said the reptile was 10 feet, 11 inches long and weighed 400 pounds.

Traffic was diverted for about an hour as Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries crews and a nuisance trapper worked to remove the gator. State wildlife Sgt. Patrick Staggs says the alligator could not be saved and was put down on the scene.