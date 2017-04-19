400 pound alligator shuts down traffic on north Louisiana highway

By Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) – When early-morning drivers in one Louisiana community confronted a four-legged road hazard, it ended tragically for the nearly 11-foot alligator.

The Caddo Parish sheriff’s office says a passer-by notified them around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday that the animal was in the middle of the road and its tail had been run over by an 18-wheeler. Trappers said the reptile was 10 feet, 11 inches long and weighed 400 pounds.

Traffic was diverted for about an hour as Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries crews and a nuisance trapper worked to remove the gator. State wildlife Sgt. Patrick Staggs says the alligator could not be saved and was put down on the scene.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s