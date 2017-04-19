Deputies convince man barricaded in stolen car to stand down after stabbing himself

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – If you were traveling on US 90 near Broussard Wednesday and saw heavy law enforcement presence, we have some answers for you.

It all started when dispatchers received a call about a suspicious vehicle that had been stolen from Maurice in Vermilion Parish.

On-Star disabled the car at the B & B car wash on Highway 90 near Garber Road.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office says the suspect barricaded himself inside the vehicle, began stabbing himself with a knife, and threatened to kill himself.

This all happened around 8:30 Wednesday night

Sheriff Mark Garber says the suspect wouldn’t cooperate.

Lafayette Police and Sheriff’s Office negotiators convinced the man to surrender peacefully.

No one else with in the vehicle with him.

Broussard police officers also assisted with the call.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries and evaluated.

Charges are pending.