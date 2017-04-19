I-10 West now open at Lobdell; I-10 East remains closed after fiery, fatal crash

UPDATE: 10:45 p.m. I-10 East remains closed at Lobdell. All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Lobdell.

UPDATE: 9:22 p.m. I-10 eastbound at Lobdell is still closed after a fatal wreck Wednesday evening. One lane open on I-10 westbound.

State Police report that one person was killed and six others were injured in the crash involving five vehicles.

ORIGINAL: I-10 is closed in both directions at Lobdell (LA 415) due to a vehicle fire, DOTD reports.

State Police say the fire was caused by a fatal crash involving two 18-wheelers.