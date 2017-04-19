Iberia Parish officials attend Hurricane Prepardness Seminar

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) Officials from throughout Iberia Parish met today for the annual Hurricane Preparedness Seminar.

News Tens Dalfred Jones was there and has the story.

With the beginning of hurricane season about six weeks away, officials in Iberia Parish are getting prepared with their second annual hurricane preparedness seminar here at the Sliman Theatre.

Hurricane season is about six weeks away and experts are predicting 12 named storms, six hurricanes and two major hurricanes.

With that in mind, Iberia parish President Larry Richard says although the parish didn’t see any hurricanes last year, the training still proved to be successful.

Last year was a very serious success. Some of the things we learned last year form hurricane preparedness day we were able to implement it when the flood came.

So, this is just enhancing our knowledge about preparedness in Iberia ParishDirector of the Iberia Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness Prescott Marshal says his office has a detailed plan in place that goes into affect about five days before a hurricane hits.

Each component gets on the same page a the seminar.

All these different agencies that are all cooperating. Say our volunteers know that three days before landfall we will need their help in this location and the owner of that location knows he’ll have to be open and ready to receive our activity

Today is a day to identify potential hazards or things that could happen in the parish. It’s about all of us working together to identify what could possibly happen in time of disaster

As hurricane season approaches, officials recommend you visit getagameplan.org for all of your storm preparation needs.

Reporting in New Iberia, Dalfred Jones for KLFY News Ten.