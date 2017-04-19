Lafayette man busted for pot after running from Scott Police

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – A Lafayette man was arrested yesterday after running from police and possessing a bookbag containing $8,300 worth of marijuana, according to the Scott Police Department.

Police Chief Chad Leger said Jonathan Blake Domingue, 21, was asked to identify himself to officers who were responding to a report of a disturbance in the 100 block of Gold Medal Drive.

Domingue ran from officers and disobeyed several commands to stop as they chased him, according to Leger.

During the chase, an officer used a Taser which struck the bookbag Domingue was wearing. Domingue climbed a fence and briefly escaped the pursuing officers.

Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies assisted Scott police officers in searching the area and located Domingue hiding on the side of a nearby home. His bookbag was found near neighboring homes in the area.

Leger said the bookbag contained 1.5 pounds of marijuana, valued at approximately $8,300, along with other narcotics paraphernalia.

Domingue was arrested booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of disturbing the peace, resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and monies derived from drug transactions.