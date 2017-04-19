Shopping center across from Ambassador Town Center to get facelift

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – More construction is coming to Ambassador Caffery Parkway as private owners work to revitalize shopping centers.

The shopping center is in need of a facelift and with the ambassador town center bringing attention to the area owners are working to make the site is more attractive to potential tenants.

The Ambassador Town Center has been open for just over a year, making that portion of Ambassador Caffery Parkway very popular.

“The popularity of that side of town with all the new stuff, everybody wants to be over there because they are getting a lot of traffic,” Bruce Williams, a building official with Lafayette Parish Consolidated Government, said.

But if you look just across the street, well, it could use a face lift.

“They are re-doing the facade of the whole strip mall to make it more attractive for new tenants to move in,” Williams explained.

Williams says constructions crews are currently working to revamp the strip mall.

“They re-did the Rite Aid to a Dollar Tree. They are up grading the exterior and then as tenants lease spaces they’ll give permits and build out the inside to what the tenant wants it to be.”

Right now the Dollar Tree is in the final stages of opening.

And Williams says more potential tenants are also interested in opening up in this area.

“They’ve got a few people interested so their hopeful it will be full soon.”

Once the building is revitalized Williams is looking forward to continued growth.

“Take over the spots, fill in the empty spaces and get on where everything is growing right now. It would be a great place to open a business right now.”