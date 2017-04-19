School Board buys land for new elementary school in Broussard

By Published: Updated:

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – A new Lafayette Parish elementary school is on its way.

The school board, along with the city of Broussard, purchased the land today for the new Billeaud Elementary School in Broussard.

It may be a farmland now but school officials say by 2019 a site just beyond here will be the new Martial F Billeaud Senior Elementary School, Billeaud Elementary for short, stretching across 17 acres.

It’s a deal between the Lafayette Parish School Board, the Billeaud Company and the city of Broussard.

The new school’s land is costing the city and school system a grand total of $467,000.

The school system says they’ve already had this money planned in their budget and have been working towards this for over a year.

Superintendent Donald Aguillard says the school will hold 600 students but will eventually be able to hold 1,000 students.

He says a new elementary school is necessary to keep up with the growing population of south Lafayette Parish.

