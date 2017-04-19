Residents react to proposed bill increasing state’s gas tax

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana motorists could be paying more at the pump if a state legislator gets his way.

On Tuesday, representative Steve Carter from Baton Rouge filed a bill to increase Louisiana’s gas tax 17 cents per gallon.

“We’ve got a lot of taxes we have to pay,” said resident Lukas Dauphin, “people won’t be too happy, to be honest with you.”

“I think we’re taxed to death,” said resident Jude Landry, “We’re paying too much taxes as it is, and they want more, more and more. I think if we’d get some honest politicians, that would do the right thing with the money in the first place, we wouldn’t be looking for money for the roads, to get the roads fixed.”

The tax would raise an estimated additional $510 million annually for the state’s highways and bridges.

Dauphin admits he would be willing to pay the extra money.

“I just want better roads in Lafayette,” he said, “I’ve been here for 26 years and I’ve done seen roads and they’ve, they’ve just deteriorate. They’re not great at all.”

However, Dauphin is concerned that all of the money raised wouldn’t go to just the roadways.

“I wouldn’t mind paying, like, 17 more cents to fix the roads,” he said, “I just wish that they would go to the roads. I don’t think they will, I think that they might divide it up, you know, spend it here and there. But, The roads in Lafayette, they’re really not that great, they kind of suck to be honest with you. So I hope the 17 cents would definitely go to the roads and not something else.”

Fifty percent of the newly proposed tax will be designated for construction of major statewide road projects.