UPDATE: Missing 91-year old Grand Coteau woman found safe

UPDATE: Authorities are reporting that Mary Vivian Murray has been found safe and is currently at the Grand Coteau Police Station.

__________________________________

GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY) – Grand Coteau Police are attempting to locate a 91-year-old woman who went missing Wednesday.

Mary Vivian Murray was last seen around 10 a.m. driving a 2004 Silver, Buick Century, license MZZ498.

Murray is a retired teacher and served as an alderman before becoming mayor for Grand Coteau, a position she served as for 8 years.

Police say she was last seen wearing white pants and a purple blazer.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact Grand Coteau police at 337-662-3972 or 337-662-3996.