40,000 expected in Scott this weekend for annual Boudin Festival

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – The City of Scott is expecting 40,000 people at the annual Boudin Festival over the next three days.

Scott is known as the ‘Boudin Capital of the World’, and this weekend kicks off the festival dedicated to the Louisiana delicacy.

“We sell around 2 million pounds of boudin a year from the city of Scott,” Mayor Morison Pervis.

Dana Cormier is a manager at Best Stop Supermarket.

They’re one of the 5 local vendors out of Scott participating in the festival.

“It takes a lot of hard work and love that makes good boudin”, says Cormier. “You have to love what you do if you don’t love what you do, it’s not going to come out good.”

Other vendors include Billy’s Boudin, Don’s, Romero’s, and Menards, and 9 other vendors from Acadiana.

GlenBaudoin, one of the members on the board of directors for the Scott Boudin Association says

“The thing about boudin is that so there’s so much of a variety of things you can make with boudin. We have boudin pistillates, we have boudin waffles, and tatter tots. There’s almost no limit, I know one fella that’s working on boudin icecream.”

This is the Boudin Festival’s 5th year running and changes are being made for your convenience.

“For the first time we are offering free transportation, shuttle buses will be running throughout the city, picking up people at locations,” says the Mayor of Scott.

Shuttles will now be available all weekend, starting Friday.

The locations you can drop off your vehicle and hop on the shuttle to the festival are the Holiday Inn Express, KOA, Scott Park, and the corner of St. Mary and Lions Club Road.

“We’re really excited, we welcome everyone, well have cold beer, carnival rides for the kids, arts and crafts for the adults,” says Jan-Scott Richard, who is the President of the Boudin Association and Owner of Cajun Eatery.

The festival includes a boudin eating contest, a zydeco, and Cajun dance competition, and music from several artists like Wayne Toups on Saturday night and Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie on Sunday evening.

There will be ATM machines available, but to purchase food and drinks, you’ll have to buy tickets first.

The festival is free admission for Friday only.

As for Saturday and Sunday, there will be a fee of $5 for everyone over the age of 10.

More information available at http://www.scottboudinfestival.com/.

