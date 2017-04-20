Alexandria man dies in five vehicle I-10 crash, several others injured

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH (KLFY) – An Alexandria man is dead after a five vehicle crash that occurred Wednesday afternoon on I-10 east in West Baton Rouge Parish.

Troopers responded to the scene at approximately 5:30 p.m. on I-10 east just west of Highway 415.

An initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as eastbound traffic on I-10 began to slow due to congestion.

An 18-wheeler driven by Harvey Harris, 48, of Sheridan, Arkansas failed to reduce his speed as he approached the slower moving traffic.

The vehicle struck the rear of a vehicle driven by Gerald Theriot, 70, of Chino Hills, California.

Theriot’s vehicle then traveled off the right side of the roadway after the impact and Harris’ vehicle continued moving forward and struck the rear of Ronald Allen, 26, of Alexandria, LA.

Allen’s vehicle was pushed into the rear of another 18-wheeler and was crushed between the two semi trucks, causing a fire that fully engulfed the three vehicles.

The momentum from the impact also caused the second 18-wheeler, driven by David Short, Jr., 71, of Rural Retreat, Virginia, to continue eastbound and strike a vehicle driven by Maykoll Cabrera, 18, of Tampa, Florida.

State Police Public Information Officer Bryan Lee says Allen sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other parties involved in the crash sustained minor to moderate injuries.

The crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.