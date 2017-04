JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with the December 2016 murder of Jeanerette man Howard Poche.

Roy Verret, 51, of Jeanerette was taken into custody by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office in Houma on a warrant from Iberia Parish on a charge of First Degree Murder.

Major Wendell Raborn says Verret was transferred to the Iberia Parish Jail.

No bond has been set at this time.