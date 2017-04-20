Iberia Parish Coroner identifies brother, sister involved in murder-suicide

UPDATE: The Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office has identified the two people involved in the murder/suicide as Alvinette Chapital Simmons, 71, and Sylvester Chapital, 58.

Captain Wendell Raborn said the man and woman were brother and sister and lived in the residence together in the 5100 block of old Jeanerette Road.

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish sheriff’s deputies are investigating a murder-suicide.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 5100 block of old Jeanerette Road.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call Wednesday night from concerned family members.

“Deputies got a welfare concern call and it was right about 9 o clock last night and they went out to the residence. They were there for about 20 minutes trying to make contact. They knocked, like I said for about 20 minutes, trying to make contact all around the house and nobody answered,” Captain Wendell Raborn told News 10.

After no success getting in touch with the homeowners, deputies left.

Raborn says the concerned family members decided to drive in from New Orleans and check on their loved ones who they hadn’t heard from in days.

“It was right before midnight when we got the call to go back. We went back out there, the family members had already opened up the house and gone in and they found their family members deceased inside the house,” Raborn said.

A male and female were pronounced dead on the scene.

Neighbor Whitney Owens says he used to work with one of the homeowners and was shocked when he heard the news.

“I been known him for a few years. Very, very quiet person. You never heard him get out of line or nothing, very nice to everybody. I don’t know what drove him to this but it’s got to be pretty bad,” Owens said.

As of now, deputies are investigating it as a murder-suicide and Major Raborn says that they do believe it was domestic related.