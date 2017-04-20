Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office investigating possible murder/suicide in New Iberia

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Photo: KLFY

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a possible murder/suicide.

Major Wendell Raborn says deputies responded to a residence in the 5100 block of Old Jeanerette Road just after midnight in reference to a possible homicide.

Raborn says concerned family members had gone to the residence to check on relatives and located the bodies of the male and female residents inside the home.

Investigators are investigating the case as a possible murder/suicide and are awaiting a cause of death to be determined by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

