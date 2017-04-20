Man facing charges for injuring woman in shooting near Mamou

KLFY Newsroom Published:

MAMOU, La. (KLFY) –  Authorities have released new information about a shooting that left a woman injured earlier this week in Evangeline Parish.

The shooting happened Monday night at a home on Buzz Lane near Mamou.

The shooter, Floyd Porche, Jr. is facing charges, according to the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say Porche allegedly shot at Stacy Porche after having a dispute amongst family members.

Stacy suffered from wounds to her right hand and her chest area, authorities say.

She was airlifted to Lafayette General Hospital where her condition stabilized and she is currently recovering.

