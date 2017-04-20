Paris police say officer and attacker shot, killed

PARIS (AP) – Paris police say that a gunman killed one police officer and wounded another before being killed himself in an attack on the Champs-Elysees shopping district.

Paris police spokeswoman Johanna Primevert told The Associated Press that the attacker targeted police guarding the area near the Franklin Roosevelt subway station Thursday night at the center of the avenue popular with tourists.

The attack came three days before the first round of France’s tense presidential election. Security is high around the vote after France has been attacked in recent years.

