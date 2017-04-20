Scott Police arrest suspects accused of stealing purse in parking lot of boudin shop

Oscar Bob (left) and Jadarrain Soelv (right) are accused of stealing a purse from a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Billy's Boudin in Scott. (Photos Courtesy: Scott Police Department)

UPDATE:

The Scott Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance.

Officers were able to locate and arrest the subjects from the vehicle theft in Scott.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description of the one driven by the subjects.

A traffic stop was made and the two men inside, Oscar Bob, 31, and Jadarrain Soelv, 23, both of Lafayette

Bob admitted to going into the car and stealing the purse. Bob was arrested for felony burglary and cited for unrelated traffic violations. Soelv was arrested for

Soelv was arrested for principle to felony theft and an unrelated warrant. Both were booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who allegedly stole a woman’s purse out of her car at Billy’s Boudin in Scott.

The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. on April 18, 2017, on Apollo Road.

Police Chief Chad Leger said surveillance video shows the suspects pulling on the victim’s door, entered the vehicle and took the victim’s purse.

The purse had a large amount of cash and personal items including electronics.

The suspects left the area in a late 90’s model tan Ford Explorer four door. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side front door and fender.

Anyone with any information that could identify the suspects is asked to call the Scott Police Department at (337) 889-5105. All callers can remain anonymous.

