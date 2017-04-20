Scott Police seek suspects who stole purse in parking lot of boudin shop

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Courtesy: Scott Police Department

SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying suspects who allegedly stole a woman’s purse out of her car at Billy’s Boudin in Scott.

The incident occurred at 1:30 p.m. on April 18, 2017, on Apollo Road.

Police Chief Chad Leger said surveillance video shows the suspects pulling on the victim’s door, entered the vehicle and took the victim’s purse.

The purse had a large amount of cash and personal items including electronics.

The suspects left the area in a late 90’s model tan Ford Explorer four door. The vehicle has damage to the driver’s side front door and fender.

Anyone with any information that could identify the suspects is asked to call the Scott Police Department at (337) 889-5105. All callers can remain anonymous.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s