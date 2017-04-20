Truck catches on fire in parking lot of Lafayette funeral home

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters responded to a vehicle fire this afternoon in the parking lot of a Lafayette funeral home.

Fire department spokesperson Alton Trahan said crews responded to David Funeral home, in the 300 block of Youngsville Highway, around 2:21 p.m.

Crews quickly had the fire extinguished in a matter of minutes. Trahan said the owner of the funeral home was at the business when someone advised him his truck was on fire.

He then moved it to a remote area of the parking lot. The fire started in the bed of the truck.

No one was injured. Investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire.