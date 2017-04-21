3 suspects sought in shooting at Abbeville motel that left 1 injured

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) -Abbeville police are looking for three suspects after a woman was shot several times this morning in a motel parking lot.

The shooting happened at the Days Inn on Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

Employees were shocked when they woke up Friday morning and found shots had been fired.

Abbeville police found a 47-year-old woman lying in the parking lot when they arrived on scene around three o’clock Friday morning.

The woman had been shot several times in her leg and hip area.

“It was really shocking to hear that,” said front desk clerk Lornay Jackson, “You know, I woke up in the morning to a whole lot of texts and it was kind of sad because we have like a very family oriented people that come here.”

Days Inn General Manager Nilesh Patel said video surveillance captured the shooting.

“We do have lots of cameras over here,” he explained, “The department, city of Abbeville Police Department, picked up all the footage that we have over here recorded today.”

The footage shows numerous shots being fired from a 2000 GMC, tan, four-door pickup.

Officers found numerous casings from assault type weapons.

Mortimer Cottrell Jr., Josiah Cottrell, and Timothy Cottrell are all wanted for attempted second-degree murder.

“I know it’s a tragic thing that happened last night,” said Patel, “and I’m really sorry for all the people who stayed at the hotel.”

Neither the victim nor the suspects had ever stayed at the motel.

This is still an ongoing investigation and all three subjects should be considered as armed and dangerous.