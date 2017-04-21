3 suspects wanted in connection with shooting at Abbeville motel; should be considered armed and dangerous

The following is a news release from the Abbeville Police Department:

On the morning of 4/21/17 at approximately 02:55 AM, the Abbeville Police Department responded to the report of shots fired at the Days Inn, located at 730 Veteran’s Memorial Drive.

Upon the officers’ arrival, they found a 47 year old female lying in the parking lot, suffering from numerous gunshot wounds to her leg and hip area. The officers recovered numerous casings which were fired from assault type weapons.

The video from the hotel was recovered by APD which shows numerous shots being fired from an early 2000 model GMC, pickup, 4-door, tan in color towards the victim, who was on the ground as multiple rounds were fired at her.

The Abbeville Police Department has secured arrest warrants for three individuals involved in the shooting, charging them each with Attempted 2nd Degree Murder. The bonds on the warrants are set at $500,000.00 each.

The three subjects wanted by APD are: Mortimer Cottrell Jr. (B/M, DOB 10/8/1989) Josiah Cottrell (B/M, DOB 3/15/1997) and Timothy Cottrell (B/M, DOB 3/15/2000). All three subjects should be considered as armed and dangerous.