ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) – News 10 has received reports of shots fired in Abbeville.

One witness says they heard about 25 to 30 rounds fired at the Days Inn off of Highway 14 around 3:00 a.m.

At least one person was transported from the scene to an area hospital.

Police are currently working the scene.

News 10 has a crew there and will continue to update this developing story as new information becomes available.