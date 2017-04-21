All lanes of I-10 East open at Lobdell following crash

UPDATE 7:13 PM: All lanes are now open I-10 East at Lobdell (LA 415) following an earlier crash, according to DOTD. Traffic congestion has reached seven miles in length.

WAFB reports the crash involved two 18-wheelers, like the crash that happened at the same location on Wednesday evening.

UPDATE 6:27 PM – The left lane has opened leaving the right lane blocked I-10 East at LA 415 (Lobdell) due to an accident, DOTD Reports.

Traffic congestion remains at four miles in length.

LOBDELL, La. (KLFY) – I-10 East is closed Lobdell (at LA 415) due to an accident, DOTD reports.

Traffic congestion has reached approximately 1 mile in length.