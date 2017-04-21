High school, college students hosting anti-bullying form in Washington, La. Saturday

WASHINGTON, La. (KLFY) – Several colleges and high school students, that make up the group No Risk, No Reward, will be hosting an anti-bullying forum Saturday in the town of Washington.

No Risk, No Reward is a faith-based group made up of mostly students who attend Northwestern State University in Natchitoches, La.

One of the student organizers Tarik Andrus, who is a senior at Northwest High School in Opelousas, tells News 10 that the event will be focused on educating children on how to deal with bullies and make good choices in their lives.

No Risk, No Reward’s goal is to give elementary and middle school children guidance in dealing with academic, social, and spiritual issues.

The event will be held from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017, at the Washington Community Center, 536 Veteran Memorial Boulevard in Washington, La.