UPDATE 2:47 PM All lanes are open on I-10 West at mile marker 85 (past Rayne). Congestion has reached LA 95.

UPDATE: I-10 West is now closed to traffic at MM 85 (past Rayne) due to vehicle recovery operations, DOTD reports.

Traffic congestion has reached 2 miles. Officials recommend drivers use an alternate route.

RAYNE, La. (KLFY) – The left lane of I-10 west near mile marker 85 is currently closed due to an overturned 18-wheeler.

DOTD is reporting that congestion is minimal at this time.

The left lane is blocked on I-10 West at mile marker 85, due to an overturned vehicle. Congestion is minimal. — Lafayette Traffic (@Laf_Traffic) April 21, 2017