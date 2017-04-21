I-10 West to be closed from Mississippi River Bridge to Atchafalaya Bridge Friday night to early Monday

The following is a news release from LA DOTD:

Baton Rouge, LA—The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development would like to remind traveling motorists of the upcoming lane closures on I-10 in Iberville and West Baton Rouge parishes.

• Beginning Friday, April 21, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, April 24, 2017 at 6:30 a.m., the Westbound inside lane will be closed from the Mississippi River Bridge to the Atchafalaya Bridge. This closure is necessary for asphalt rehabilitation.Permit load restrictions will be up to 16 feet wide. Anything over please contact the permit office.

• Beginning Monday night, April 24, 2017 through Thursday night, April 27, 2017 East and Westbound alternating nightly lane closures will start at 9 p.m. and end at 6 a.m. This lane closure starts at mile post 135 and ends at mile post 151. This closure is necessary for the construction of the I-10 cable barrier system.

Permit load restrictions will be up to 13 feet wide. Anything over please contact the permit office.

• Beginning Friday, April 28, 2017 at 6:30 p.m. through Monday, May 1, 2017 at 6:30 a.m., the Westbound inside lane will be closed from the Mississippi River Bridge to the Atchafalaya Bridge. This closure is necessary for asphalt rehabilitation.

Permit load restrictions will be up to 13 feet wide. Anything over please contact the permit office.

Heavy delays are expected. DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds motorists to please drive with caution through construction sites and look out for work crews and their equipment.

Motorists are reminded to check www.511la.org for up-to-date travel information.