Investigators release cause of death in Iberia Parish murder-suicide

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – Authorities in Iberia Parish have released the cause of death in Thursday’s murder-suicide that occurred in the  5100 block of old Jeanerette Road.

Captain Wendell Raborn said the sheriff’s office preliminary investigation revealed that Alvinette Chapital Simmons, 71, was killed due to blunt force trauma inflicted by her brother Sylvester Chapital, 58.

Sylvester Chapital died as a result of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The brother and sister were living in the same home together. Concerned family members discovered the bodies at the home Thursday morning.

The case remains under investigation.

