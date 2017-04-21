Lafayette Parish deputies asking for help in locating runaway teen

(The Daily Advertiser) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from the area.

Jean-luc Mire, 15, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. According to a press release from LPSO, he was last seen Thursday, and left his home without permission.

Jean-luc may be in contact with his noncustodial parent, Ginny Mire, also known as Ginny Garret, the press release says. Ginny Mire may be driving a black Ford Focus with the North Carolina license plate PDM7491.

Anyone with information on Jean-luc’s whereabouts should contact LPSO at 337-232-9211.