Lafayette Parish deputies asking for help in locating runaway teen

The Daily Advertiser Published:
Jean-luc Mire (Photo: Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

(The Daily Advertiser) – The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a runaway teenager from the area.

Jean-luc Mire, 15, is a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. According to a press release from LPSO, he was last seen Thursday, and left his home without permission.

Jean-luc may be in contact with his noncustodial parent, Ginny Mire, also known as Ginny Garret, the press release says. Ginny Mire may be driving a black Ford Focus with the North Carolina license plate PDM7491.

Anyone with information on Jean-luc’s whereabouts should contact LPSO at 337-232-9211.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s