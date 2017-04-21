Love bugs are no threat to humans, pets, or plants, but can damage paint on vehicles.

Lafayette,LA(KLFY)We always have bugs in South Louisiana, but you may have noticed more love bugs than usual.

They may be harmless to us, but they can harm your vehicle.

Early spring provides the perfect environment for love bugs.

It’s humid with just the right amount of rainfall to get these bugs in the mating spirit, which is how they got their name.

Todd Lemaire, the owner of Todd’s Carwash has been in the business for almost 30 years. This time of the year is when they’re swarmed with cars covered in love bugs.

“It’s a seasonal thing and it lasts for about 6 weeks,” says Todd.

Todd also says that love bugs are hard to get off the car if left for too long and that they’ll leave a little pit in the clear coat.

Love bugs, if left on your car can ultimately damage the paint with their acidic bodies.

Todd suggests getting a good wax done because that makes it easier to remove splattered love bugs.

The amount of love bugs your car accumulates depends on where you’re driving.

“So people traveling the interstate definitely have more of a problem,” says Todd.

“They’re going faster and there are a lot more bugs. In town. not so much but they will stick to you but not as bad as the highway.”

Love bugs can also clog your car’s radiator fins.

Dan Weintritt, the retail manager at All Seasons Nursery, says love bugs like to hover around plants, but do not harm them.

“Love bugs are more of a nuisance or a pest, they’re not harmful to people or to plants”, says Weintritt. “They are in no way or shape or form poisonous, and they don’t bite.”

Love bugs normally come in two, the females being larger than the males.

If you have a garden, here’s the only thing to love about love bugs.

Weintritt says love bugs “hatch after a rainy season, so what they’ve been doing all winter long is chomping on your leaf matter,

decomposing material in the garden. They’re basically breaking down decomposing material in the yard and putting it in the form of nutrients that plants can absorb, so in a sense they can be seen as beneficial.”