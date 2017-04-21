NOPD searching for February homicide person of interest last seen in Lafayette area

NEW ORLEANS, La. (KLFY) – The New Orleans Police Department is looking for a person of interest related to a homicide investigation that began in February.

Leonard Wade was last seen in the Lafayette area, according to NOPD.

On Monday, February 27th a male victim was found mortally wounded near the intersection of Columbus Street and North Claiborne Avenue in New Olreans.

The victim would later die from his injuries at a local hospital.

Officers say Ward is not wanted for the Homicide.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the NOPD Homicide Section at (504) 653-5300 or CrimeStoppers at (504) 822-1111.