Crowley Police: Man with juvenile girl caught sitting in parked car at local park

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police arrested a 22 year old man after he allegedly admitted to police that he arranged to have sex with an underage girl in a local baseball park.

According to Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard, a detective was on a routine patrol at 11:30 p.m., Thursday and noticed a white, parked vehicle with two people sitting inside.

Broussard said officers conducted an initial observation interview with the two subjects in the vehicle.

Police say Rubin was cooperative with police, however the juvenile was being non-compliant in not giving identification.

He was detained after being read his Miranda Rights and then arrested on 1 count of Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile.

He was transported, with bond still pending, to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Department.