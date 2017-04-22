Lafayette Attorney arrested in forgery investigation

Published: Updated:
(Photo Courtesy: LPSO)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A Lafayette attorney has been arrested after allegedly forging a client’s check.

Lafayette Parish Sheriff Public Information Officer John Mowell said  Lafayette Magistrate Judge Thomas Frederick issued an arrest warrant Thursday night for Harold Register Jr. on one charge of forgery.

Mowell said the charge is the result of a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office investigation which developed probable cause that Register forged one of his client’s checks.

The check was valued at $12,500 and deposited into his account, Mowell said.

Harold Register surrendered to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office Friday evening with a bond set at $50,000.

