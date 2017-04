LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) A man was transported to a local hospital with moderate injuries following a single-vehicle crash before dawn Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the scene just after 2.20 a.m. Saturday following reports of a single-vehicle collision in the 2600 block of Moss Street.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said the driver was traveling alone when the crash happened and no other cars were involved.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.