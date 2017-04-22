New Iberia woman found shot to death behind front door of her home

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) A New Iberia woman was found shot to death Saturday morning behind the front door of her South Hopkins Street home, police say.

At 12:50 a.m., Saturday, the unresponsive victim was found lying on the floor of her living room with multiple gunshot wounds, according to Public Information Officer Wendell Raborn.

Raborn said deputies responded to the area after receiving several calls about gunshots.

A short while later, concerned family members who were at the home found several bullet holes in the front door.

When deputies arrived, they were unable to get a response from the resident inside the home and forced open the front door to find the 80-year-old female resident.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by the Iberia Parish Coroner’s Office.

Raborn said there was a large crowd in the area when deputies arrived and found the victim but no one gave any information which would reveal what had taken place.

Investigators are asking anyone with information to call the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 369-3711.