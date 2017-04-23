Developing: Female victim struck, dragged in hit and run crash in downtown Lafayette

(Submitted by viewer)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police are investigating a crash, believed to be a hit and run, which happened in downtown Lafayette Sunday morning.

Public Information Officer Karl Ratcliff said it happened around 2:30 a.m. near Jefferson and Garfield Streets.

Ratcliff says the investigation is in its early stages, but preliminary information indicates a female was struck and then dragged by a black sedan vehicle which then left the scene.

The victim was taken to the hospital in moderate condition, according to Ratcliff, and over time is expected to make a full recovery.

Eyewitnesses at the scene tell KLFY that the victim was in a verbal argument with the driver of the vehicle before she was struck.

No other information has been released and the investigation is ongoing, Ratcliff said.

 

 

