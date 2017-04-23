Morgan City police investigating crash involving pedestrian

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) The Morgan City Police Department responded to the area of La. 182 near Ditch Ave. in regards to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian at 11:46 p.m. Saturday.

According to reports, a male subject exited a local business in the area of La. 182, entered the roadway in front of a vehicle and was struck.

Identities of the parties involved are not being released at this time pending notification of the family.

Police say the male subject was transported to a Lafayette hospital due to his injuries where he is listed in stable condition.

The crash is still under investigation.