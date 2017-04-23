Ville Platte Police on scene of shooting on Chatagnier Road

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — There is a heavy police presence in the town of Ville Platte at this hour as police are responding to a shooting in the 500 block of Chatagnier Road.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue is currently on the scene and would only confirm that a shooting took place late Sunday night and that one person has been transported to a local hospital.

Lartigue would not give any other details related to the shooting.

KLFY has a crew enroute and will bring you more information as it become available.