Ville Platte Police on scene of shooting on Chatagnier Road

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(MGN)

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — There is a heavy police presence in the town of Ville Platte at this hour as police are responding to a shooting in the 500 block of Chatagnier Road.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue is currently on the scene and would only confirm that a shooting took place late Sunday night and that one person has been transported to a local hospital.

Lartigue would not give any other details related to the shooting.

KLFY has a crew enroute and will bring you more information as it become available.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s