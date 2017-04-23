Woman dies after being shot in Ville Platte Sunday night

UPDATE: A woman who was shot last night in Ville Platte has died, according to Police Chief Neal Lartigue.

Police are investigating the case as a homicide.

Officers responded to the intersection of North Chataignier and East Jackson Streets around 8:30 p.m. and found the victim lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.

She was taken to Mercy Regional Medical Center in Ville Platte where she was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to the Ville Platte Police Department at 363-1313. Callers will remain anonymous.

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) — Police are investigating a shooting in Ville Platte that left one woman in the hospital late Sunday night.

Police Chief Neal Lartigue said a female victim was standing outside of a residence in the 500 block of N. Chatagnier Street when she was shot. and was shot.

The victim was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Lartigue would not give any other details related to the shooting.

KLFY will update this story when more information becomes available.