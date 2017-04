UPDATE: All lanes are now open on I-10 West at Henderson (LA 347) following an earlier accident, according to DOTD.

Traffic is currently backed up 4 miles on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge due to this incident.

To get traffic alerts on your phone or tablet download the KLFY News 10 app and opt-in for Traffic push notifications.

The left lane is blocked on I-10 West at Henderson (LA 347) due to an accident, DOTD reports.

Traffic congestion has reached two miles in length.