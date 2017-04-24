Broussard Police: bank employee helped boyfriend in 2015 bank robbery

By Published:
Candis Evans, an employee of Community First Bank, was arrested for principle to armed robbery, along with her boyfriend, Ramon Paul, and Dequincy Lewis, who were arrested for armed robbery. (Photo: LPCC)

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) – Police have arrested three New Iberia residents in connection with a bank robbery that happened in Broussard back in the summer of 2015.

Chief Brannon Decou said two suspects approached two bank tellers loading an ATM at the Community First Bank on June 24, 2015, and robbed them at gunpoint.

The suspects then fled the scene in a gold Toyota Avalon.

Dequincy Lewis, 25, and Ramon Paul, 23, were arrested on charges of armed robbery. Paul’s girlfriend Candis Evans, 31, of New Iberia, was arrested for principal to armed robbery.

Decou said Evans was an employee of the bank and intimate knowledge of the inner-workings of the bank’s operations. Evans was one of the bank tellers

