Correctional deputy arrested for allegedly conspiring to bring drugs into LPCC

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A correctional deputy has been arrested for allegedly conspiring to bring drugs into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cpl. John Mowell said Deputy Jonathan Fremin, of Lafayette, was charged after deputies stopped Fremin’s sheriff’s office vehicle and found him in possession of suboxone.

Fremin was charged with malfeasance in office, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, and possession with the intent to distribute schedule III narcotics.

This is a developing news story and we will update it when more information becomes available.