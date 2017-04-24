Gala being held to help mission to Haiti

An annual gala to benefit one of the poorest areas of the world is being held this week right here in Acadiana.

All proceeds help to build homes in Haiti and so much more.

News 10’s Darla Montgomery talks to a local volunteer who for nearly a decade, has been helping Abbeville native, Father Glenn Meaux on his Mission of Love in Haiti.

Boni Ritter-SOLT mission volunteer says, “Last year we built 53 houses and I go back and I count the houses.”

Ritter is from Lafayette, but twice a year she travels to Kobonal, Haiti, to the grounds of Fr. Glenn Meaux’s mission called The Society of Our Lady of The Most Holy Trinity or S-O-L-T.

This year marks her 8th visit. She went in January and returned just this month to find that the need for housing is still great.

Ritter says, “We’re averaging about 50 a year so it’s hard to see that some will have to wait one, two, three year before they get a home.”

And every time she goes, there’s progress, but it seems the need increases.

Ritter also said, “I was asking what’s the list look like? You know how long is the list and it was like over 100 people wanting houses. It’s a great need. When you go there, you see people and the way they’re living and 12 people in a mud hut. It’s very difficult to get a grasp that they live like that.”

Like Ritter, I traveled to Haiti with Father Meaux some 20 years ago and it was truly a life changing experience.

Ritter said, “It’s grounded me. It has very much changed my life and had an effect on my life.

I watched these stick houses get torn down and cement slabs getting poured and cinder blocks going up. Each time I go, there are more houses and people are off the ground living more like humans.”

News 10 anchor Darla Montgomery and LCG councilman Kenneth Boudreaux will serve as emcees for the gala.

If you would like to help, the gala is this Thursday, April 27, 2017, at Doubletree by the Hilton.

Chef John Folse is preparing a four-course meal, there’s a silent auction featuring trips abroad, cross country, jewelry, sporting packages and more.

For tickets, call Boni Ritter at 337-519-9146.

If you would like to donate to the mission, log onto crosscatholic.org/villageofhope.