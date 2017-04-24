Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Deputy accused of smuggling drugs into LPCC, second suspect arrested

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Deputy Jonathan Fremin, a 24 year veteran with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, found himself on the other side of the law Monday afternoon as he was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on malfeasance charges.

While Fremin was on duty in his sheriff’s office vehicle he was pulled over and detectives found pain pills (Subuxone) in his possession.

Officials believe Fremin had been buying the drugs for himself and an inmate, 29 year old Whitney Fruge of Scott.

Fruge was arrested late Monday night and charged with charges of possession with intent to distribute and criminal conspiracy.

As one of their own was locked behind bars, Chief Deputy Carlos Stout says this shows that no one is above the law.

“We want to make sure that the public knows that they can believe in their law enforcement officers in this community. We don’t want to lose the trust of the public so it’s very important that we continue to keep this type of contraband out of our jail system. We want to allow them (inmates) to come here, clean up, get sober and make sure that they don’t have this type of narcotic in our facility.”

Fremin’s charges include malfeasance in office, criminal conspiracy to introduce contraband into a penal facility, and possession with intent to distribute schedule III narcotics.

“At this time, we are looking to possibly charge the inmate for introduction of contraband into a facility, or actually conspiracy to possess contraband so we are looking into that at this time” Stouts said.

Fremin’s bond was set at $1,500,

$500 for each charge.

Reporting in Lafayette, Dalfred Jones, KLFY News Ten.