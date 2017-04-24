Lafayette Parish voters to decide half-cent sales tax increase for schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Parish voters will decide the fate of the school district’s half-cent sales tax when they head to the polls this Saturday.

Some say the district is promoting the tax using tax payer dollars. Others are asking why the Diocese of Lafayette — a private entity — has come out in support of the tax.

The response form the Diocese of Lafayette is that the Bishop is not requesting Catholics to vote yes. The bishop is merely stating his position that everyone benefits when educational opportunities are available.

Plus the Diocese also states that not a penny of diocesan funds were used to support the campaign.

LPSS Administrative Officer Joe Craig says the district spent about 5-thousand five hundred dollars on informational brochures and posters. Craig says the video P-S-A on the LPSS website was done in-house and at no additional cost.

Jason El Koubi of One Acadiana “The Chamber of Commerce” has taken up the funding.

The CEO and Executive Director joined by the Diocese announced their support.

We made sure that it was not only clear that One Acadiana supports it on principal but we also wanted to put our financial resources behind communicating to the public why this tax is so important.

Koubi says One Acadiana raised contributions from the business community.

We wanted to make sure people understood the funds will be subject to a third party audit and that the audit will be presented annually to the public.

Joe Craig of LPSS explains the costs to taxpayers if voters approve the sales tax on April 29th.

If you’re looking at a $100 purchase, then you will be looking at about 50 cents on every $100 dollars.

The school district says no tax will be collected on purchases of food or prescription drugs.

