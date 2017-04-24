Lafayette Police identify suspect in hit and run that injured 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Police are looking for a woman who is accused of intentionally hitting two other women with her car after an altercation in downtown Lafayette early Sunday morning.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff identified the suspect as Natasha Portalis, 21, of Lafayette. Portalis is wanted on two counts of attempted manslaughter.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on April 23, 2017, in the 100 block of E. Cypress Street.

Ratcliff said investigators determined that the suspect intentionally struck the two victims after an altercation that occurred between them.

Police say both victims were transported to a local hospital. One victim sustained minor injuries and the other is now in critical condition.

Portalis was was last seen driving a newer model dark blue Nissan Maxima.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Natasha Portalis is asked to call the Lafayette Police Department or Lafayette Crime Stoppers at 232-TIPS.

