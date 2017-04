SCOTT, La. (KLFY) – Firefighters are currently at the scene of a car fire at a mobile home park in Scott.

The fire happened earlier this afternoon at the Angelle mobile home park off Mills Road.

Chief Chad Sonnier said a car between two trailers was on fire and almost spread to the trailers before crews got it under control.

No injuries have been reported. This is a developing news story and we will update this story when more information is available.