Suspect arrested in hit and run that injured 2 women

By Published: Updated:
Nataja Portalis, 21, is accused of intentionally hitting and injuring two women with her car in downtown Lafayette on April 23, 2017. (Photo Courtesy: Lafayette Parish Correctional Center)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A woman accused of intentionally hitting two other women with her car after an altercation in downtown Lafayette early Sunday morning has been arrested, police say.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Nataja Portalis, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested today at 12:30 p.m. without incident and booked into the LPCC on two counts of attempted manslaughter.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on April 23, 2017, in the 100 block of E. Cypress Street.

Ratcliff said investigators determined that the suspect intentionally struck the two victims after an altercation that occurred between them.

Police say both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims remains in critical condition.

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s