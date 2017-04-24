Suspect arrested in hit and run that injured 2 women

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A woman accused of intentionally hitting two other women with her car after an altercation in downtown Lafayette early Sunday morning has been arrested, police say.

Cpl. Karl Ratcliff said Nataja Portalis, 21, of Lafayette, was arrested today at 12:30 p.m. without incident and booked into the LPCC on two counts of attempted manslaughter.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on April 23, 2017, in the 100 block of E. Cypress Street.

Ratcliff said investigators determined that the suspect intentionally struck the two victims after an altercation that occurred between them.

Police say both victims were transported to a local hospital. One of the victims remains in critical condition.