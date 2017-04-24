Ville Platte family seeking answers after fatal shooting Sunday

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) – One woman is dead and her family is desperate for answers after a shooting in Ville Platte over the weekend.

“She was a good person and I need y’all to come out and confirm who did this so we can have justice,” Roxanne Weston said.

46-year-old Kathy Weston was walking to the store Sunday evening when gunfire broke out.

“They were shooting at one another and they end up shooting my sister,” Weston said.

Weston was taken to a local hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Enola Batiste, a family friend, said Weston was not doing anything wrong when she was caught in the cross fire.

“She was just an innocent person going at the store you know, minding her own business and look.”

Weston’s sister Roxanne said the shooting was a senseless act that took her sister much too soon.

“She was a good person and everything. she went to church and everything. I want them to come forward, who did it, and everything.”

Batiste said she and Weston were at church just a few hours earlier.

“Ninth Baptist Church, singing in the choir. Like I said, we were just together yesterday, and it’s just I don’t know just a hurting feeling.”

Batiste said the violence in Ville Platte needs to stop.

“It’s just so much. People need to get along and stop all the violence you know. It’s just too much, it’s too much.”

The shooting happened at the intersection of Chataigner and Jackson Streets in Ville Platte where a surveillance camera is located.

Police have yet to say whether or not the camera captured the fatal shooting.

The family is planning to hold a vigil later this week.